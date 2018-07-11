BUSINESS

2 Garces restaurants in Philly to close after sale

EMBED </>More Videos

Garces restaurant sale approved. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on July 11, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A buyer has acquired the restaurant group owned by Philadelphia's own Iron Chef Jose Garces.

Ballard Brands and local investor David Maser have agreed to buy the majority Garces' empire for $8-million.

Two Philadelphia restaurants, 24 and Garces Trading Company, will close this weekend as part of the process.

Garces filed for bankruptcy last month.

EMBED More News Videos

Garces Group files for bankruptcy: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 11 p.m., May 3, 2018



He blamed the financial collapse on the ill-fated Revel Casino in Atlantic City, where three of his restaurants were located.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessphilly newsbusinessfoodrestaurantrestaurants
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Jose Garces looks to the future
BUSINESS
The Action News Troubleshooters Take Action
Inspectors: Some N.J. boardwalk games not fair to players
Revenue at Pennsylvania's casinos creep to record high
American Airlines employee fired for helping colleague
This company is no longer paying for employees to eat meat
More Business
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
More News