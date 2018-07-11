2 Garces restaurants in Philly to close after sale

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A buyer has acquired the restaurant group owned by Philadelphia's own Iron Chef Jose Garces.
Ballard Brands and local investor David Maser have agreed to buy the majority Garces' empire for $8-million.
Two Philadelphia restaurants, 24 and Garces Trading Company, will close this weekend as part of the process.
Garces filed for bankruptcy last month.
He blamed the financial collapse on the ill-fated Revel Casino in Atlantic City, where three of his restaurants were located.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps