SECURITY BREACH

Macy's, Bloomingdale's data breach targeted online shoppers

Macy's reports data breach. Maribel Aber reports during Action News Mornings on July 11, 2018. (WPVI)

If you shopped online at Macy's or Bloomingdale's, make sure you check your credit card statement.

Macy's reported a data security breach from April 26 to June 12.

It targeted people who shopped online at macys.com or bloomingdales.com.

Hackers were able to see customers' personal and credit card information.

The company is offering free protection services to customers.

