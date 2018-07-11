EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3745245" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Worker injured in Berks County scrap yard. Walter Perez reports during Action New at 12:30 p.m. on July 11, 2018.

A worker was rescued after getting trapped inside a pit at a Berks County metal recycling plant.It happened shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday at Royal Green Corp. Metal Recycling Plant located at 30 West Huller Lane in Ontelaunee Township.Action News is told the man was doing routine work at the end of a conveyor belt inside the pit when his leg became pinned.At least six rescues crews were called to the scene along with medical personnel from Reading Hospital.It took more than two hours to free the man."First time that I have ever seen a rescue of this magnitude," said Paramedic Stephen Bobella of Northern Berks EMS. "We found a patient heavily entrapped with the machinery down approximately a 20-foot pit area of an industrial setting. Very hard extraction. Multiple units were called."Bobella said the man's leg was so entangled in the machinery, Reading Hospital sent a trauma surgeon to the scene along with other medical personnel.Hospital officials employed a newly developed protocol allowing that surgeon to better understand what he would be dealing with by FaceTiming the first responders."The team was going to be sent to the scene and was able to assess the situation to determine what type of equipment and what type of personnel they would need," said Dr. Kristen Sandel, of Reading Hospital.Chopper 6 was over the scene as he was hoisted to the surface from the pit by use of a rescue basket.Officials say the man was awake and alert through the ordeal, but his leg was badly injured.The man was transported to Reading Hospital for further treatment.Neither his name nor condition has been released at this time.