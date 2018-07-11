FAMILY & PARENTING

New York mom has 10th child at same hospital, delivered by same doctor

EMBED </>More Videos

N.Y. mom gives birth to 10th child. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on July 11, 2018. (WPVI)

By
WEST ISLIP, N.Y. --
A New York mother recently gave birth to her tenth child, all at the same hospital and delivered by the same doctor.

At first, parents Dawn and Joe Hernandez said they didn't want children. Now, they have ten!

Savannah Leigh Hernandez made her grand entrance into the world Saturday at Good Samaritan Hospital.

Some of Dawn's pregnancies were smooth sailing, while others were more difficult. "Child number 4," as she put it, was an emergency C-section.

Even more unique, the same physician, Dr. Livoti, delivered all of the children.

The family - made up of mom, dad, 15-year-old Joseph, 12-year-old Rebecca, 10-year-old Nicholas, 9-year-old Madison, 8-year-old Julianna, 7-year-old Alex, 5-year-old Zoey, 4-year-old Noah, 2-year-old Hunter, - is thrilled with the new addition.

Savannah is doing well. As for Dawn and Joe, the happy couple isn't ruling out having more children.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familybirthbabybaby deliveryparentingu.s. & world
FAMILY & PARENTING
WATCH: Toddler dances to Action News theme song
Brother poses as bride in hilarious gag
Hundreds of bikers help celebrate birthday of 10-year-old with autism
Toddlers rendition of the national anthem goes viral
Photographer recreates newborn Disney princess photo shoot with toddlers one year later
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
More News