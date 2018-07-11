FOOD & DRINK

El Roble Restaurant Salvadoreño brings Salvadoran fare to Reading

Photo: Katherine F./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to chow down on some Salvadoran fare? A new spot has you covered. Located at 900 Schuylkill Ave. in Reading, the new addition is called El Roble Restaurant Salvadoreno.

On the menu, expect pupusas, tamales, rellenos de pacaya, soups, horchata and more.

El Roble Restaurant Salvadoreno has just one review on Yelp, which gives it a five-star rating thus far.

Katherine F., who reviewed the new spot on July 7, wrote, "Order at the counter. This place was totally renovated from a bar and it's clean and spacious. ... We all ordered pupusas. They serve them with the curtido already on top, so if you don't like that ask for it on the side. Delicious pupusas made fresh. I will be back to try other Salvadoran dishes."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. El Roble Restaurant Salvadoreno is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
