Check out Philadelphia's 3 newest Japanese restaurants

Tomo Sushi & Ramen
228 Arch St., Old City
Photo: Tomo Sushi & Ramen/Yelp
Tomo Sushi & Ramen is a Japanese restaurant that, as the name would suggest, specializes in sushi and ramen.
The kitchen is helmed by Andy Kho, formerly of Kisso Sushi, and the new eatery features weekday lunch specials at the sushi bar, reports Philly.com.
On the menu, look for dishes like the tonkotsu ramen, sashimi deluxe, the eel cucumber roll, veggie gyoza, edamame, tuna guacamole and more.
Tomo Sushi & Ramen's current Yelp rating of 4.5 stars out of 10 reviews indicates positive feedback from diners.
Yelper Arielle L., who reviewed it on June 28, wrote, "The restaurant is beautifully decorated, the staff are super friendly and accommodating, and the chef owner is an absolute artist. The plates come out looking beautiful and he's always trying new creative takes."
Lindsay Y. added, "This will be a new Old City staple ... the pork buns were delicious and the ramen is authentic. Very zen vibe and friendly staff, and BYOB is a huge plus!"
Tomo Sushi & Ramen is open from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 4:30-9:30 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Nom Nom Bowl
3701 Chestnut St., University City
Photo: John F./Yelp
Nom Nom Bowl is serving up poke, noodle dishes and mazemen (no broth ramen) made with roasted miso cod, pork and goma tuna.
Look for dishes like the Pork Kakuni (braised pork, onsen tamago, shiitake, menma, negi sesame and gobo chips with pork jus) and the Sansho Salmon Poke (Scottish salmon, furikake, masago, daikon, kyuri, shisho, katsuo panko and masago). Steamed buns stuffed with pork or vegetables are also available.
Yelpers are excited about Nom Nom Bowl, which currently holds five stars out of nine reviews on the site.
Yelper Vicki C., who reviewed the restaurant on June 23, wrote, "The salmon poke bowl was really good! The fish tasted fresh and the toppings paired well. There's a good selection of other bowls as well. The restaurant is really cute and has nice outdoor seating."
Lauren P. noted, "Nom Nom Bowl is amazing! They have authentic poke that reminds me of Hawaii and makes my belly feel the aloha. ... I've only tried their tuna and salmon, but I am impressed by the quality and freshness of the fish."
Nom Nom Bowl is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday, and 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Souped Up Hotpot and Asian Bistro
705 Chestnut St., Old City
Photo: Souped Up Hotspot and Asian Bistro/Yelp
Souped Up Hotpot and Asian Bistro features Asian fusion cuisine along with ramen, hot pot and more.
If you're there for Japanese fare, look for the noodles, which are served in aged tonkotsu with a soft-boiled egg. Options include the ebi miso (with dashi and shrimp), the tori katsu (spicy miso with shiitake mushrooms and a breaded chicken cutlet) and the shoyu topped with charred pork belly. (See the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp, Souped Up Hotpot and Asian Bistro has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Steven M., who visited on June 27, wrote, "Their food and service are sensational. I have never had Asian wings so outstanding and delicious in my life. The owner and staff are beyond friendly and they will go to great lengths to make sure you get outstanding service."
Vicki C. added, "There's a lot on the menu, including Japanese, Korean, Chinese and hot pot. Most dishes were around $16, with the hot pots a bit pricier."
Souped Up Hotpot and Asian Bistro is open from 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on Monday-Saturday and 5 p.m.-2 a.m. on Sunday.