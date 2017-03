Fire crews are battling a 4-alarm fire at the AFC Fitness Center in Northeast Philadelphia.The club is located at 3600 Grant Avenue at Fordham Road.Action News has learned that roof work was being done when the fire broke out.There were about 100 people inside at the time.One person was taken to Aria-Torresdale Hospital for treatment. The severity of their injuries is unknown at this time.So far, there is no word on area evacuations of residents.------