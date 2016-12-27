NEWS

4 arrested in disturbance at Philadelphia Mills Mall

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Four people were arrested after an incident at the Philadelphia Mills Mall, formerly the Franklin Mills Mall, in Northeast Philadelphia.

Philadelphia police responded to the mall around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday for the report of an extremely large crowd of juveniles causing a disturbance.

Police say they made four arrests. The ages of those arrested have not been released.

Police say there were no injuries and the crowds have dispersed.

It appears there was a similar incident outside the mall on Monday night.

Action News viewer Anthony Clark sent in video of a large crowd by the Marshalls entrance of the mall.



In the video, the group scatters as police arrive on the scene.

There were a number of disturbances in malls across the country on Monday.

Authorities say social media may have contributed to the series of possibly related incidents in which groups of people, many of them teens, fought and created disturbances at shopping malls in at least nine states.

The disturbances erupted in malls from Arizona to North Carolina and drew hundreds of spectators in some cases, causing several malls to be closed.

----

ABC News contributed to this report.
