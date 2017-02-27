NEWS

4 dead, 2 injured as plane hits California homes

A small plane crashed into a Riverside home, killing at least one person. (KABC)

RIVERSIDE, Calif. --
Authorities say four people are dead and two are injured after a small plane crashed into two homes and sparked a huge fire in Southern California.

Riverside Fire Chief Michael Moore says the Cessna's occupants, a husband, wife and three teenagers, were returning to San Jose on Monday after a weekend cheerleading conference at Disneyland.

Moore says one of the teenagers, a girl, was thrown from the plane on impact and had only minor injuries. She was able to talk to firefighters about what had happened as she was taken to a hospital.

An unconscious victim from one of the homes is in surgery.

Four bodies have been found in the wreckage, but firefighters have not sorted out exactly how many were from the plane and how many from the homes. They are looking for additional possible victims in the wreckage.

The two homes were destroyed, and there was minor damage to some neighboring homes.
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
