Four people are hospitalized after a police chase led to a crash in Wilmington, Delaware.It happened at 11 p.m. Sunday.Police say officers were trying to pull over a stolen Jeep Cherokee when the driver took off.The Jeep collided head on with another SUV at the intersection of 14th and Heald streets.The driver of the Jeep and three people in the other vehicle were taken to the hospital.All the injuries were described as non-life-threatening.