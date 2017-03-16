With Morehouse Drive knocked off the grid in frigid temperatures, three adults and one child tried desperately to keep warm in Minquadale, Delaware."They called me earlier saying they weren't feeling good, they were trying to stay warm because the lights have been out since yesterday morning," said the father, who didn't want to be identified."They first started off with a gas stove, that wasn't enough. Then they went to a kerosene heater, that wasn't enough. And then they went into using a charcoal grill and they moved it into the structure," said Minquadale Fire Company Chief Chuck Taylor.That careless decision proved almost deadly for a man's wheelchair-bound wife and young child."I knew they got dizzy from what was going on, but I didn't know it was to the extent that it was," said the father.Fire crews found high levels of carbon monoxide inside the home. Everyone was rushed to Christiana Hospital."The kerosene is all I thought about. I didn't know nothing about the logs," said the father.The man admits he purchased the kerosene heater, but had no idea his family brought the grill indoors.Fire crews spent the evening airing out the home, and eventually power was restored to the block.------