NEWS

4, including child, sickened by carbon monoxide fumes in Del.

EMBED </>More News Videos

Three adults, one child and a family dog were sickened by toxic fumes in Minquadale, Delaware. (WPVI)

MINQUADALE, Del. (WPVI) --
With Morehouse Drive knocked off the grid in frigid temperatures, three adults and one child tried desperately to keep warm in Minquadale, Delaware.

"They called me earlier saying they weren't feeling good, they were trying to stay warm because the lights have been out since yesterday morning," said the father, who didn't want to be identified.

"They first started off with a gas stove, that wasn't enough. Then they went to a kerosene heater, that wasn't enough. And then they went into using a charcoal grill and they moved it into the structure," said Minquadale Fire Company Chief Chuck Taylor.

That careless decision proved almost deadly for a man's wheelchair-bound wife and young child.

"I knew they got dizzy from what was going on, but I didn't know it was to the extent that it was," said the father.

Fire crews found high levels of carbon monoxide inside the home. Everyone was rushed to Christiana Hospital.

"The kerosene is all I thought about. I didn't know nothing about the logs," said the father.

The man admits he purchased the kerosene heater, but had no idea his family brought the grill indoors.

Fire crews spent the evening airing out the home, and eventually power was restored to the block.

------
Related Topics:
newsdelaware newscarbon monoxidewinterpower outage
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Hawaii judge puts Trump's revised travel ban on hold
Alex Trebek meets with fans in Philadelphia
Fire destroys Cape May County house
Boy, 5, rescued after being found unconscious in snow
More News
Top Stories
6abc School Closings and Delays
Ice from truck crashes into driver's windshield on I-95
13 charged in major Bucks County heroin ring bust
Federal judge in Hawaii puts Trump travel ban on hold
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
AccuWeather: Evening Snow Squalls, Bitter Cold
Boy, 5, rescued after being found unconscious in snow
Man, woman hospitalized for CO poisoning in North Philly
Show More
Fire destroys Cape May County house
Little girl whose heart transplant story went viral dies at age 5
Passenger's battery-operated headphones explode mid-flight
Trump announces challenge to Obama-era fuel standards
More News
Top Video
Sports Flash: Ducis Rodgers' NCAA Tournament Bracket
Alex Trebek meets with fans in Philadelphia
6abc School Closings and Delays
Ice from truck crashes into driver's windshield on I-95
More Video