6abc Job Listings

Central Ingest and Copy Specialist, ABC OTVS Centralized Traffic Operations
This position will report to the Central Ingest and Copy Specialist, will act in the capacity of the Central Ingest and Copy Specialist, and will be accountable for the general success of the ABC OTVS traffic team. As part of this function, the Central Ingest and Copy Specialist be prepared to embrace training in other traffic functions. The primary responsibilities will be involved with the central ingest and copy process for the team's stations, as well as overall accountability of superior log production across the team. The Copy Specialist will also be expected to work closely with the other teams' specialists, in order to share inventory information, improve standardization, and share best practices. The Copy Specialist may be required to work hours within a range of M-F 8am-830pm EST, as required by the business hours of the market assigned to the specialist. Working with the OCTO team on company initiatives and direction will be required. For more details about this position and to apply, please go online to www.disneycareers.com. EEO/F/M/V/D/SO/GI
Sales Service Supervisor
6abc/WPVI-TV, Philadelphia's #1 television station has a full-time time position open for a Sales Service Supervisor. Responsibilities include but are not limited to managing sales service department and oversee day to day operations of inventory and order management. You will be working directly with Sales Management, Local and National Account Executives and ABC Owned Television Centralized Traffic on a daily basis. Previous knowledge of traffic and sales service functions a must with WideOrbit experience desired, but knowledge of other TV Traffic systems would be considered. The ideal candidate will be comfortable working in Windows based systems, well organized, detail oriented, proactive in problem solving and possess good communication skills for interaction with co-workers, other departments and outside sales offices. Candidate will report directly to the Director of Sales. Sales Service/Traffic experience at Television stations required. No fax, email or phone calls for this position will be accepted. For more details about this position and to apply, please go online to www.disneycareers.com. EEO/F/M/V/D/SO/GI
DIGITAL ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE
WPVI-TV is seeking a highly motivated and dynamic individual to join our sales team as a Digital Account Executive.
Responsibilities include:
- Generate revenue through various digital platforms including desktop, mobile, and OTT
- Build prospect lists, qualify leads, and close sales while maintaining a strong pipeline of engaged and potential customers
- Meet and exceed aggressive revenue goals
- Develop client proposals and produce packages using creative ideas
Previous sales experience is required, with digital sales knowledge preferred. A demonstrated developmental track record of success is a must. Candidate must be a self-starter, possessing a highly motivated personality, and the ability to consistently maintain a positive attitude. Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills are required. Must have a working knowledge of Microsoft Outlook, Excel, and Power Point as well as exceptional communication and presentation skills. The ability to effectively communicate the benefits of digital media platforms and opportunities is required. Apply on line at www.disneycareers.com. EEO/F/M/V/D/SO/GI
