EDUCATION

6abc Internship Opportunities

The application process for the FALL 2018 INTERNSHIP PROGRAM is currently open from June 18th through July 16th, 2018.
6abc/WPVI-TV has a variety of internship opportunities available year-round to currently enrolled college juniors and seniors, 18 years of age or older, pursuing careers in television, broadcasting, journalism, digital media and other related fields.

Our Internship program is designed to provide students with an educational experience that compliments their academic studies and provides an opportunity to observe and participate in the daily work and operation of the television station. Our objective is to enhance the student's understanding of the broadcasting business, production systems and to reinforce their desire to further pursue a career in broadcasting and digital media production.

The 6abc/WPVI-TV Internship Program is for college-credit only. To apply, please see the list of departments below (links are available during active application submission period), and upload your cover letter and resume to the department of your choice.

The application process for the Fall 2018 internship program is now closed. The application process for the SPRING 2019 INTERNSHIP PROGRAM will be open from October 15th through November 12th, 2018. Please do not apply for the internship program before October 15th. Due to the volume of inquiries, interviews are not guaranteed for all applicants.
