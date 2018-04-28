Joey Merlino headed back to prison

Joey Merlino

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Former Philadelphia Mob Boss Joey Merlino is heading back to prison.

Merlino must report to a federal detention center in Miami by 2:00 p.m. Monday.

A federal judge sided with prosecutors back in October, who said that Merlino had violated his parole by associating with a fellow convict in Florida.

The 52-year-old Merlino was out on supervised release, after spending a decade in prison.

Merlino, nicknamed "Skinny Joey," was convicted of racketeering in 2001 and sentenced to 14 years in prison. He was released in 2011 after serving about 12 years following his 1999 arrest and recently has been living in South Florida.

Merlino's reputed successor, 75-year-old Joseph "Uncle Joe" Ligambi, was freed early this year after beating two racketeering trials.

---

Information from The Associated Press was used in this article.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsmobCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Olympic figure skater stabbed to death in Kazakhstan
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Show More
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
More News