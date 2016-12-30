5-alarm fire tears through row of stores in N.Y.; 3 firefighters injured

QUEENS, N.Y. (WPVI) --Three firefighters have been hurt while battling a five-alarm fire burning through a row of businesses in Queens, New York.
The fire broke out just after 6:30 p.m. on Vleigh Place. At least 14 stores are affected.
The flames are shooting through the roof and the ceiling has collapsed.
Of the three firefighters injured, one is said to be in serious condition.
