5 Pennsbury High School students hospitalized for possible chemical exposure

FAIRLESS HILLS, Pa. (WPVI) --
Five Bucks County high school students were taken to the hospital for possible chemical exposure.

The Pennsbury High School pool house was evacuated around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Fire crews and the Levittown-Fairless Hill Rescue Squad were called to the scene.

Officials say a swimming class with 21 students had just concluded.

Five of those students reported having respiratory issues and were taken to area hospitals for observation.

School officials were contacting the parents of all the students in the class.

An investigation on what caused the incident is ongoing.

