5 rushed to hospital after car crash, fire in Camden County

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image wpvi"><span>WPVI</span></div><span class="caption-text">At least five people had to be rushed to the hospital following a serious crash and fire in Oaklyn, Camden County.</span></div>
By
OAKLYN, N.J. (WPVI) --
At least five people had to be rushed to the hospital following a serious crash and fire in Oaklyn, Camden County.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday along the White Horse Pike near Capitol Avenue.

Police say the impact of the crash caused one of the cars to burst into flames.

Three people had to be extricated from their vehicles.

An Action News viewer sent us drone video of the crash scene.

Five vehicles were involved in all. Two of their front-ends mangled.

When Action News arrived on the scene, one was still smoking after catching fire.

Police have not said what caused the crash, but Action News is told there were five trauma injuries.

The victims were taken to Cooper University Hospital.

No official word on the extent of the injuries, but Action News is told at least one is very severe.

Reporter Jeff Chirico spoke with a man who was at a nearby diner when the crash happened.

"I just heard a smash. I just come running down the street, and there were just people running all over the place," said Sal Borreggine of Audubon. "I seen the fire trucks coming down, and it was just craziness."

Action News was there as crews towed away the fifth and final vehicle away from the scene.

We're told the roads at the time were not icy, but police have not yet released the cause of this crash.
