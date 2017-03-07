NEWS

5-year-old boy reported missing in Kensington

Philadelphia police are asking for help in their search for a missing 5-year-old boy.

5-year-old Naair Thomas was reported missing Monday night after he failed to return home with his step-grandfather, 60-year-old Stewart Gertman.

Police say Naair lives with Gertman.

Both were last seen at approximately 10 a.m. Monday at their residence on the 3600 block of Frankford Avenue.

Investigators attempted to contact Gertman by phone, but were unsuccessful.

Naair is 3'0", 47 pounds, with a medium build, brown eyes, medium brown complexion, and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a red Tommy Hilfiger sweatshirt, blue sneakers, and a black jacket with fur.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Naair and Gertman, please contact East Detective Division at215-686-3243 / 3244 or call 911.

