At least six people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Upper Deerfield, Cumberland County.It happened before 6 p.m. Thursday along Landis Avenue at Burlington Road.Police say a van broadsided a Subaru near the intersection.One person, who suffered very serious injuries, was airlifted to Cooper Trauma Center.The remaining five victims were taken by ground to Inspira Hospital in Vineland to be treated for not life-threatening injuries.The accident remains under investigation by New Jersey State Police.------