At least six people were injured after a crash involving a DART bus in Newport, Delaware.It happened around 5:50 p.m. Monday on I-95 southbound just south of Route 141.Police say the crash involved two vehicles and the bus.Six people were taken to Christiana Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Authorities are continuing to investigate.Traffic was reduced from six lanes to two in the area due to the wreckage and investigation.