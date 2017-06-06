NEWS

6-year-old burned in water balloon fight in Houston, Texas

EMBED </>More Videos

He says a neighborhood kid poured boiling hot water on his forehead.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (WPVI) --
A water balloon fight ended with a young boy being taken to the hospital with second-degree burns in Houston, Texas.

Landen Jenkins, age 6, said a neighborhood kid poured boiling hot water on his forehead. KTRK-TV visited with Landen and his mother LaShenna Amos Monday afternoon.

Landen is still recovering and is expected to see a plastic surgeon. He said the kids ran out of water balloons so they started throwing water on each other from plastic cups.

"Then someone came with a cup of hot water and they poured it on him (his older brother) first, but they poured it on my head after," said Landen. "They just came with a cup of water. It burned."

Landen quickly ran inside his home in pain.
"When my son came in, he was screaming. He was talking about his skin," said Amos. "I was like, 'What happened?'"

Amos rushed Landen to Texas Children's Hospital. She filed a police report and wants to press charges. She wants answers as to who did this to her son and why. She doesn't know if it was an accident.

A spokesperson with the Houston Police Department told KTRK-TV that they are looking into the matter. They plan to assign an investigator shortly to the case. It will be treated as an assault.
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
newsburn injurieschild injuredu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Exclusive: Comey will stop short of saying Trump obstructed justice
NJ Transit bus driver shot, killed in Gloucester Co.
Trump's message to Comey: 'I wish him luck'
Child shot in head, mother also wounded in Wilmington
Bucks Co. man convicted in 'gifted' girl sex assault case
More News
Top Stories
NJ Transit bus driver shot, killed in Gloucester Co.
Child shot in head, mother also wounded in Wilmington
Escaped Bucks County prisoner taken into custody
Cosby's accuser says she was drugged, groped; 'I was frozen'
5 Pennsbury students hospitalized for possible chemical exposure
Police: Girl abducted in NE Philadelphia, later released
Bucks Co. man convicted in 'gifted' girl sex assault case
Show More
Police: Woman shot in Upper Darby apparently targeted
Southwest Airlines 3-day sale; $79 flights from Philadelphia
Man attacks Paris police with tool at Notre Dame 'for Syria'
Boil-water advisory issued for Trenton residents
AccuWeather: Lots of Clouds, Spotty Showers Today
More News
Top Video
NJ Transit bus driver shot, killed in Gloucester Co.
Child shot in head, mother also wounded in Wilmington
Escaped Bucks County prisoner taken into custody
Police: Woman shot in Upper Darby apparently targeted
More Video