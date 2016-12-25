NEWS

60 firefighters battle Upper Darby fire at home under construction

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) --
More than 60 firefighters battled a two-alarm fire in Upper Darby on Christmas morning.

The fire started around 2:45 a.m. Sunday on the 2800 block of Devon Lane.

The home was under renovation.

The fire began in the basement and worked its way up to the second floor.

When crews arrived, they entered the home and found sections of the first floor missing making it very dangerous to fight the fire.

This forced the firefighters to use an exterior attack on the fire.

The flames eventually worked their way up through the walls and broke through the roof of the home.

Crews were forced to call in a second alarm bringing in additional manpower to help extinguish the fire.

There were no reported injuries.
