8,500 remain without power after PECO substation fire in North Philadelphia

Firefighters battle a fire at PECO substation in North Philadelphia. (WPVI)

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia firefighters battled a fire at a PECO substation in North Philadelphia for hours Tuesday. The fire caused thousands of customers to lose power and nearby traffic lights to stop working.


PECO crews are working to re-route power to the area to restore the affected customers, while generators arrived at Westmoreland station to get service restored to the remaining customers. By 9 p.m. the number of customers without power was 8,500. At its peak, the outages reached 36,000.

Temple University reported power outages at portions of Temple University Hospital.

St. Christopher's Hospital's outpatient center, which consists mostly of administration offices, was closed because of power loss. The hospital itself, however, never lost power.

Power inside the substation prevented firefighters from working on getting the fire under control for hours, Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said.

Close to three hours after the fire started, the power was turned off in the substation and firefighters began knocking down the fire.

Authorities evacuated one apartment building in the vicinity of the fire as precaution because there was a concern about toxic fumes.

The fire broke out shortly after 2 p.m. on the 2600 block of West Westmoreland Street.



Firefighters were called to report of flames and wires down inside of a building.



The power outages sent traffic into chaos as traffic lights were rendered useless.

The traffic became gridlocked near the PECO substation fire.



Chopper 6 was over Henry, Hunting Park and Allegheny avenues where buses and vehicles tried to make their way through the intersection.

The fire at a PECO substation caused power outages to nearby customers and traffic lights.



No injuries were reported and a cause is under investigation.
