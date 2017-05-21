Nine people were injured in a shooting in Philadelphia that may have been streamed live on Facebook, according to police.It happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday on the corner of 23rd and Huntingdon in Strawberry Mansion.Police say as many as 30 people were singing and dancing on the corner, broadcasting live on Facebook, when two men opened fire.Police arrived and located nine shooting victims.Some of the victims were treated by medics. Others were taken to the hospital in police cruisers and private cars.At one point so many victims were showing up at one hospital that police had to divert officers to a different one.Two of the victims were critically injured. The others are said to be in stable condition.Police are trying to figure out a motive and track down those responsible for the crime.----------