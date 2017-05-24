NEWS

Connecticut police find abandoned newborn behind grocery store

Officials say a newborn baby was found behind a Danbury, Conn., grocery store.

DANBURY, Connecticut --
Officials say a newborn baby was found behind a Connecticut grocery store, and they are searching to locate the baby's mother.

Danbury police say a call alerted them to the infant late Sunday evening. A neighbor of the grocery store tells WVIT-TV that a detective said the baby boy was only a few hours old. The infant was found wrapped in several articles of women's clothing.

The City of Danbury says in a statement that it is concerned the baby's mother may require medical treatment or other services, which is why police are attempting to locate her.

Connecticut's Safe Haven Act for Newborns indicates that a parent of an infant that is 30 days or younger can bring their baby to the nursing staff of an emergency room.
