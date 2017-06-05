NEWS

Abington Twp. residents use pump for water after main break

Crews work to repair water main in Abington Township.

ABINGTON TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Eighty-five homes are relying on one pump for water as they wait for their service to be restored following a water main break in Abington Township, Pa.

A 16-inch water main burst around 3:15 p.m. along Edge Hill Road near Tyson Avenue.
Chopper 6: Water main break in Abington on June 5, 2017.



The break sent gallons of water cascading down the hilly Abington neighborhood of Rosyln.

"Thousands of gallons of water were rushing down toward Tyson Avenue," Abington Township Police Deputy Chief Patrick Molloy said live on Action News at 5 p.m.

It took a full two hours for crews to finally shut down the main, and by then the damage was done. Several families had to be evacuated.

Water main break in Abington, Pa.



"Just gushing like a river. Unbelievable," resident Patty Lowe said.



The sheer force of the water created some debris runoff in nearby backyards, and left a gaping hole on Edge Hill Road.


Abington police closed the 900 block of both Edge Hill Road and Tyson Avenue due to the break.


Aqua utility crews are working throughout the night to make repairs to a main that was already on a list to be replaced late 2018.

"Our biggest concern right now is our customers, getting them back with water," Mike Fili of Aqua said.

For now, the affected residents are relying on a pump for their water. It is an inconvenience residents hope will only be temporary.

"We've been through worse, so we'll be fine," Lowe said.

Once water service is restored, Aqua asks customers to boil their water until told otherwise to make sure it's safe.

The damaged water main was built in 1911.

Molloy says Abington Township police will have information on filing claims for impacted residents on their website and on their Facebook page.
