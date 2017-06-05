NEWS

Abington Twp. water main break floods street, damages homes

Water main break in Abington, Pa. Sharrie Wiliams and Brian Taff report during Action News at 4 p.m. on June 5, 2017. (WPVI)

ABINGTON TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
A water main break that sent water cascading down steps onto the streets of Abington Township, Montgomery County has left a number of residents without water and
damaged homes.

The break involving a 6-inch main occurred around 3:15 p.m. Monday along Edge Hill Road near Tyson Avenue.

Chopper 6: Water main break in Abington on June 5, 2017.


"Thousands of gallons of water were rushing down toward Tyson Avenue," Abington Township Police Deputy Chief Patrick Molloy said live on Action News at 5 p.m.

Eighty-five residents are without water because of the break. Aqua America says water will be restored by sometime Tuesday.

Abington police say the 900 block of both Edge Hill Road and Tyson Avenue are closed due to the break.


"We are asking residents to stay away from this area if they could, the 900 block of Edge Hill Road and Tyson Avenue. Our main concern is the safety of the residents who are already evacuated, but also the property damage, to make sure we secure those properties before they are able to go back in and enter," Molloy said.

Though the water looked like it was coming from a home, Molloy says the main runs along Edge Hill Road and between a few properties, but the rupture occurred in public property along Edge Hill Road.

Molloy says Abington Township police will have information on filing claims for impacted residents on their website and on their Facebook page.

Molloy says Tyson Avenue could reopen by late Monday night, but the 900 block of Edge Hill will most likely remain closed until at last Tuesday morning.

