Abington water main break causing flooding

Water Main Break at Tyson and Bradfield Avenues. pic.twitter.com/9UvkQfRtqd — Abington Police (@AbingtonPolice) June 5, 2017

Police and water crews are on the scene of a water main break in Abington Township, Montgomery County.The break occurred around 3:15 p.m. Monday along Edge Hill Road near Tyson Avenue.Abington police say the 900 block of both Edge Hill Road and Tyson Avenue are closed due to the break.Chopper 6 over the scene showed water pouring down steps between two homes.According to Aqua America, the break involves a 16-inch cement main.Stay with 6abc.com as more information becomes available.----------