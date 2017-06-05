Abington water main break causing flooding

ABINGTON, Pa. (WPVI) --Police and water crews are on the scene of a water main break in Abington Township, Montgomery County.
The break occurred around 3:15 p.m. Monday along Edge Hill Road near Tyson Avenue.
Abington police say the 900 block of both Edge Hill Road and Tyson Avenue are closed due to the break.
Chopper 6 over the scene showed water pouring down steps between two homes.
Water Main Break at Tyson and Bradfield Avenues. pic.twitter.com/9UvkQfRtqd— Abington Police (@AbingtonPolice) June 5, 2017
According to Aqua America, the break involves a 16-inch cement main.
