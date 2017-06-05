NEWS

Abington water main break causing flooding

EMBED </>More Videos

Water main break in Abington, Pa. Sharrie Wiliams and Brian Taff report during Action News at 4 p.m. on June 5, 2017. (WPVI)

ABINGTON, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police and water crews are on the scene of a water main break in Abington Township, Montgomery County.

EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 6: Water main break in Abington on June 5, 2017.


The break occurred around 3:15 p.m. Monday along Edge Hill Road near Tyson Avenue.

Abington police say the 900 block of both Edge Hill Road and Tyson Avenue are closed due to the break.

Chopper 6 over the scene showed water pouring down steps between two homes.



According to Aqua America, the break involves a 16-inch cement main.

Stay with 6abc.com as more information becomes available.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
newspennsylvania newsfloodingAbington Township
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
LIVE: Philly police update on shooting that wounded 9
Trump will not use executive privilege to stop Comey from testifying
White House: Trump not 'picking a fight' with London mayor
Mom admits lying to others after baby's death
More News
Top Stories
LIVE: Philly police update on shooting that wounded 9
Search called off for escaped prisoner in Bucks Co.
Teen girls sentenced in death of Amy Joyner-Francis
SUV slams into newsstand in West Oak Lane
Sheriff: 5 dead after workplace shooting near Orlando
Suspect in punch of disabled man in back in custody
Cosby goes on trial, his legacy and freedom at stake
Show More
Traffic flagger hit by car in West Goshen Twp.
Academy Park student killed in crash on I-95
Jurors deliberating abuse charges in 'gifted' girl case
Mom admits lying to others after baby's death
Trump lashes out at Justice Dept. travel ban strategy
More News
Top Video
Search called off for escaped prisoner in Bucks Co.
Sheriff: 5 dead after workplace shooting near Orlando
Teen girls sentenced in death of Amy Joyner-Francis
Cosby goes on trial, his legacy and freedom at stake
More Video