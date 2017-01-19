NEWS

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Sources say last year a bogus doctor went into a Philadelphia School District facility and performed physicals on students.

Action News obtained a Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association physical form of a student at George Washington High School.

The student was examined at the school in June. The authorized medical examiner was a Dr. V. Renita Bey. Dr. Bey signed the form and provided her medical license number and address at the bottom.

But our investigation found Dr. Bey apparently isn't a licensed medical doctor. The address she gave is a West Philadelphia row home.

And and a check of the medical license number she provided on the form doesn't exist with the state.

Action News spoke to a mother who didn't want to be identified. She says she found out about he bogus doctor after her teenager learned about a problem with Bey's physicals at school.

She says she immediately reached out to George Washington Athletic Director Kenneth Geiser.

"The athletic director at the school said the forms were going downtown, that the district was investigating," the woman said.

That was in December. A few weeks later, the parent received an email from Geiser saying free physicals would be provided at district headquarters for all students evaluated by Bey.

The Philadelphia School District released a statement that reads in part: "The School District of Philadelphia works closely with the Athlete Health Organization every year to make sure thousands of students get proper physicals."

But the district wouldn't say how Bey was authorized to perform physicals and how many students or schools were affected.

When we pressed for more answers, a spokesman did say protocols have been put in place to make sure this doesn't happen again.

"Thank God the children weren't hurt," the woman said.

The parent we spoke with says she wants the case referred to authorities. The School District wouldn't say if that did happen.

Efforts to reach Bey have been unsuccessful.
