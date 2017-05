<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2016947" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Action News Update (1 of 14)

Action News Update

Sharrie Williams reports and meteorologist Cecily Tynan has the latest from AccuWeather during the Action News Update at 9 p.m. on May 19, 2017. (WPVI)