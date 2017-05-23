Using the hashtag #roomformanchester, social media users offered lodging, food and additional support for individuals affected by the tragedy.
Anybody stuck in Manchester tonight I have a spare room and I just made some really nice soup. #roomformanchester please rt xxx— Robyn Alexander (@robynrobynrobyn) May 23, 2017
I'm 10 mins away from the arena and if anyone needs food drinks or charge your phone or a sofa or anything get in touch #roomformanchester— Eamon (@eamonjohngannon) May 23, 2017
Holiday Inn Manchester is taking in children without parents. Call 0161 836 9600. Be safe ❤️#ManchesterArena #roomformanchester— JD (@Dempsey86John) May 22, 2017
#roomformanchester we have a spare double bed and two sofas available if anybody needs a place tonight. Salford area, 5 min taxi from arena— Jesy (@iamjesyrae) May 22, 2017
If anyone needs anything, I live 15 mins from the arena. A drink, charge your phone even warmth. Please message me!! #RoomForManchester— Ella (@ellxmae_) May 22, 2017
3 friendly girls wit a spare room, sofa's, lots of green tea/coffe, crisps &Jaffa cakes 5 mins from town DM me if u need #roomformanchester— Bekk🖤 (@PrincessBekk) May 22, 2017
#roomformanchester Registered Children's Nurse able to help M20 please DM can collect and keep safe for the night— Lea (@skippyapples) May 22, 2017
One woman who gave support in wake of the tragedy was Paula Robinson. The 48-year-old said she took dozens of girls to a nearby hotel and posted her phone number on social media, telling worried parents to meet her there, according to Reuters.
The Manchester Evening News started a fund to help support families in the aftermath of the attack.
"Parents were frantic running about trying to get to their children," Robinson told Reuters. "There were lots of children at Holiday Inn."