NEWS

After 2 deadly Philadelphia fires, officials urge readiness

EMBED </>More Videos

City officials urge residents to be fire ready. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on May 30, 2017. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
City leaders are making sure residents are prepared after two fires over the last two weeks claimed the lives of six people.

In North Philadelphia, teams were passing out smoke detectors to anyone who needed them on Tuesday.

At the Philadelphia Fire Department headquarters, Mayor Jim Kenney spoke about the fatal blazes in which two children were among the victims.

"It's been an absolutely tragic couple of weeks. We've lost Philadelphians, two of them young children, to fatal fires," Kenney said.

While investigations continue into both fires, officials say a lack of smoke detectors played a role at the triple fatal fire in Wynnefield two Sundays ago.

Police say 84-year-old Clifton Hickman, 66-year-old Shirley Hickman, and 29-year-old Tyreke Johnson were killed.

EMBED More News Videos

3 killed, 1 injured in Wynnefield fire. Bob Brooks report during Action News at 6 p.m. on May 21, 2017.



Officials stressed the need for a 10-year lithium battery smoke detector on every floor.

"If you can't afford a smoke alarm, you can call 311. You need one, we'll be out. The Red Cross will be out," Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said.

When confronted by fire, you're also asked to make a less than 2-minute plan out of the house.

"You need to know how to get out of your house in that precious two minutes. You need a customized fire escape plan," Judge Renee Huges of the American Red Cross said.

A North Philadelphia fire this past Sunday killed 52-year-old Monique Guillory and her two grandchildren, 9-year-old Prudence and her 7-year-old brother Dean Figueroa.

EMBED More News Videos

Grandmother, children killed in North Philadelphia fire. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on May 28, 2017.



At the scene, a relative hinted the fire may have been purposefully started.

Fire Commissioner Thiel is still in the early stages of the investigation and could not confirm that.

One of the mottos of the fire department is "fire is everyone's fight."

They urge all to get a smoke detector and make up a plan to get out safely.
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
newsphiladelphia newsfirejim kenney
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump to interview two candidates for FBI director today
Creato jury having trouble reaching verdict, judge told
US moves 2nd aircraft carrier to Sea of Japan amid heightened tensions with North Korea
Openings slated for man accused of abusing 'gifted' girl
More News
Top Stories
Creato jury having trouble reaching verdict, judge told
Pentagon declares success for key test of missile defense
Philadelphia police ID boy, 14, killed in shooting
Tiger Woods found asleep at wheel, no alcohol in system
Police nab 3 teens after holdup of UDel student
ATM stolen from Ocean County diner
Witnesses restrain man after woman assaulted in Del.
Show More
Man killed in Willingboro hit-and-run identified
Openings slated for man accused of abusing 'gifted' girl
Man shot multiple times in Wilmington
Olivia Newton-John says she has breast cancer; cancels tour
Officer on way to work killed in NJ highway crash
More News
Top Video
Philadelphia police ID boy, 14, killed in shooting
Creato jury having trouble reaching verdict, judge told
Action News Update
Experts: Most people don't need popular thyroid med
More Video