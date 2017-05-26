A Burlington County couple faces human trafficking charges after prosecutors say they forced a 17-year-old girl to engage in prostitution at area motels.Christopher White, 19, of Eastampton, N.J., and his girlfriend, Adria Regn, 27, of Mount Holly, N.J. are charged with first-degree human trafficking of a minor, promoting the prostitution of a minor and related offenses.The New Jersey Attorney General's Office said the couple posted nude photos of the girl on a prostitution website and forced her to snort crystal meth with them while they forced her to work as a prostitute.Prosecutors say the couple made the girl work as a prostitute for them for ten days in October 2016.They allegedly lured her to the first meeting by telling her she would be babysitting for Regn's two children. Instead, the A.G. says, they plied her with drugs and threatened her, forcing her to work as an "escort" for them.Later, during a three- or four-day stay at a motel in Wrightstown, White and Regn allegedly made the victim have sex with at least five men each day.The victim ultimately fled while White and Regn were sleeping.White was arrested on Monday. Regn was arrested three days later.The most serious charges against each of them carry a sentence of 20 years to life in state prison, including 20 years without possibility of parole.Both are being held at the Burlington County Jail.----------