He's been the host of the hit game show "Jeopardy" here on 6abc since 1984.The answer?Who is Alex Trebek.And he was in Philadelphia Wednesday night to meet with fans.Trebek was at the Logan Philadelphia in Center City, for a meet-and-greet with the winners of a contest through our Facebook page.The winners had a chance to ask Trebek about some of his favorite shows and most memorable contestants.------