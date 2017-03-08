NEWS

All-clear given after bomb threat at Jewish community center in Delaware

A bomb threat has prompted an evacuation at a Jewish community center in Talleyville, Delaware just north of Wilmington. (WPVI)

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
A Jewish community center in Delaware evacuated early Wednesday due to a bomb threat has been deemed safe by police and is now back open.

The incident happened at the Siegel Jewish Community Center on Garden of Eden Road in Talleyville.

New Castle County Police say the center received a threatening email overnight and police were called at 7:47 a.m. Wednesday.



Video from Chopper 6 HD, which was over the center at 9 a.m., showed several police vehicles and a K-9 unit on the scene.

After a search, police gave the all-clear, and the facility was back open by 10:30 a.m.

The Siegel JCC has been the target of several threats in recent weeks, including one on February 27th and two in January.

Related Topics:
newsdelaware newsbomb threatjewishWilmington
