NEWS

All clear given at Cherry Hill school after threat
EMBED </>More News Videos

Police are at the Beck Middle School in Cherry Hill for a reported lockdown.

CHERRY HILL, N.J. --
The all clear has been given at the Beck Middle School in Cherry Hill after an anonymous threat prompted a lockdown for hours Wednesday.


In a letter sent out to parents, the school principal Sidney Dawson said the threat was made Wednesday morning.



It is unclear what type of threat was made.

School officials say the building is safe and the threat was revealed not to be credible.

Cherry Hill police were notified and the school was placed on lockdown status just before 11 a.m.

Chopper 6 showed police setting up a perimeter around the school, which is located at 950 Cropwell Road.

Students were taken to the gym as police scoured the building.



In a video posted on the school's website, Cherry Hill Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Joseph Meloche said all the students have been accounted for.

"The building remains in lockdown; once the building is taken out of lockdown we will let you know," Meloche said.

Parents gathered in the parking lot of nearby Temple Beth Shalom waiting for word.


The lockdown was lifted around 2:30 p.m.

Beck Middle School was dismissed as usual at 3 p.m.

The school released the following message on their website:

"All bus riding students are asked to ride the bus home as usual to allow for the most efficient dismissal possible. As per direction from the Cherry Hill Police, the school remains on lockout until dismissal, meaning no one will be allowed into the building."

Police are continuing their investigation as to the source of the threat.

All after school and evening events have been canceled.
Related Topics:
newsschool lockdownn.j. newsCherry Hill
Load Comments
NEWS
Dylann Roof: 'There's Nothing Wrong With Me Psychologically'
Teen seen in viral cop video speaks to Action News
Trump Picks Wall Street Lawyer for SEC Chairman
Police: Woman stabbed in the face in West Philly
1 arrested, 1 sought in Del. school parking lot shooting
More News
Top Stories
46 injured in SEPTA trolley collision
Woman finds boyfriend shot dead in Holmesburg apartment
Man with hammer, woman rob Somerton Wawa
Over 100 suffer minor injuries in NYC train accident (PHOTOS)
1 arrested, 1 sought in Del. school parking lot shooting
Police: Woman stabbed in the face in West Philly
Teen seen in viral cop video speaks to Action News
Show More
Pence, Obama in dueling meetings at Capitol on health care
SUV slams into school bus in Northeast Philadelphia
Pedestrian seriously injured in Wilmington crash
Woman accused of stalking NJ family appears in court
Hot mic picks up V.P. Biden revealing future plans
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Woman finds boyfriend shot dead in Holmesburg apartment
Police: Woman stabbed in the face in West Philly
Hot mic picks up V.P. Biden revealing future plans
More Video