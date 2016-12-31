Amber Alert canceled for baby in Mercer Co., Pa.

** The child and suspect has been located in Reading City and are in custody. The Amber Alert is now cancelled. ** https://t.co/NaK71oVVOt — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) December 31, 2016

An Amber Alert has been canceled for an 8-month-old baby from Sharpsville, Mercer County.Pennsylvania State Police say Ariella Downs was located in Reading City in the custody of Antonio Velazquez-Rupert.Police say Ariella, a female Hispanic, was abducted from the 300 block of Canterbury Court around 12 p.m. Saturday.She was reportedly taken by Velazquez-Rupert, a 36-year-old Hispanic male.Both Ariella and Velazquez-Rupert are in police custody.