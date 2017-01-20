Anarchy symbol painted on cars, signs in Prospect Park

Police are investigating an act of vandalism bearing the anarchy symbol in Prospect Park, Delaware County.It happened Thursday morning at various locations throughout the borough.Police say a vandal or vandals spray painted several cars, street, and business signs with the anarchy "A" symbol.That sign means a state of disorder and non-recognition of authority.Police are hoping to make an arrest sometime soon.Officials say, for now, damage is estimated at about $10,000, but that figure is expected to rise.