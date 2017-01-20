NEWS

Anarchy symbol painted on cars, signs in Prospect Park

PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police are investigating an act of vandalism bearing the anarchy symbol in Prospect Park, Delaware County.

It happened Thursday morning at various locations throughout the borough.

Police say a vandal or vandals spray painted several cars, street, and business signs with the anarchy "A" symbol.

That sign means a state of disorder and non-recognition of authority.

Police are hoping to make an arrest sometime soon.

Officials say, for now, damage is estimated at about $10,000, but that figure is expected to rise.
