Angry customer throws french fries at restaurant workers

Police in Georgia are searching for an unhappy customer who threw her takeout order at restaurant workers. (WPVI)

JONESBORO, Ga. --
Police in Georgia are searching for an unhappy customer who threw her takeout order at restaurant workers.

Clayton County Police Det. Sefan Schindler told WSB-TV Wednesday the woman was upset because she said there wasn't enough seasoning salt on her French fries at a Zaxby's restaurant in suburban Atlanta. The woman took two takeout containers filled with food and tossed them over the counter.

Restaurant video shows the woman leaving with her order and then returning with a man to complain to a manager. The unhappy woman punched the register monitor. Schindler says she spewed curse words toward employees.

The man with her stood in silence during her tirade. News reports say the incident occurred March 10.

Schindler says the woman could face charges for damage to the property.

