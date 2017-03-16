NEWS

Another federal judge blocks Trump's travel ban

President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, to announce Judge Neil Gorsuch as his nominee for the Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

GREENBELT, Md --
A federal judge in Greenbelt, Maryland, has blocked President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six predominantly Muslim countries.

Judge Theodore Chuang ruled Thursday in a case brought near the nation's capital by the ACLU and other groups representing immigrants, refugees and their families. The groups argued that the underlying rationale of the ban was to discriminate against Muslims, making it unconstitutional. Chuang granted a preliminary injunction nationwide basis.

It was the latest ruling against Trump's revised travel ban.

Government lawyers argued that the ban was substantially revised from an earlier version signed in January that was later blocked by a federal judge in Washington state. They said the ban was ordered in the interest of national security to protect the U.S. from "radical Islamic terrorism."

The Maryland plaintiffs also argued the ban illegally reduces the number of refugees authorized to enter the U.S. this year.

Chuang granted a preliminary injunction nationwide basis pending further orders from this court. He declined to stay the ruling should an emergency appeal be filed.

------
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldtravelPresident Donald Trump
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Minnesota police officer stumbles upon cat and mouse chase
Trump wants to slash State Department budget by 28%
Hawaii judge puts Trump's revised travel ban on hold
NFL player accepts prom invitation from Wisconsin girl
More News
Top Stories
Mom arrested after boy home alone starts fire in Upper Darby apt.
13 charged in major Bucks County heroin ring bust
6abc School Closings and Delays
Ice from truck crashes into driver's windshield on I-95
Fire damages kitchen inside Wynnefield apartment
AccuWeather: Bright, But Cold Today
4, including child, sickened by CO fumes in Del.
Show More
Federal judge in Hawaii puts Trump travel ban on hold
Boy, 5, rescued after being found unconscious in snow
Man, woman hospitalized for CO poisoning in North Philly
Fire destroys Cape May County house
Little girl whose heart transplant story went viral dies at age 5
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Philadelphia Flower Show
2 dead, 3 hospitalized after car crash, fire in Camden County
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
More Photos