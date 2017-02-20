NEWS

Anti-racist group counters hate flyers in NJ

New flyers were distributed in two South Jersey neighborhoods where racist literature turned up last week. (WPVI)

New flyers were distributed in two South Jersey neighborhoods where racist literature turned up last week.

An anti-racism group calling itself South Jersey Antifa posted new flyers in Cinnaminson and Maple Shade on Sunday.

The new flyers countered last week's message of racism and Klan recruitment.

Police in both South Jersey towns are investigating last week's incident.

