AP: Biden plans University of Delaware partnership
Vice President Joe Biden plans to partner with the University of Delaware on an economic and domestic policy initiative after leaving the White House. (AP Photo/Emily Varisco)

By JOSH LEDERMAN Associated Press
WASHINGTON --
Vice President Joe Biden plans to partner with the University of Delaware on an economic and domestic policy initiative after leaving the White House.

That's according to an aide to Biden who requested anonymity because the partnership hasn't yet been publicly announced.

Biden also plans an affiliation with the University of Pennsylvania centered on foreign policy issues. Biden appeared to reference that project Tuesday when he was heard on a hot microphone discussing his plans while swearing in new senators at the U.S. Capitol.

The aide says Biden, through the University of Delaware initiative, will share his insights developed during decades in the Senate and White House. He plans to help Penn with its global engagement.

The vice president graduated from the University of Delaware in 1965.
