A number of Chester County residents were forced into the frigid cold by a fire on Sunday morning.Unattended cooking appeared to be the cause of the blaze at the Preserve at Milltown apartments on the 500 block of Meadowlake Drive in Downingtown, Pa.The fire started just after midnight and quickly went to two alarms.Firefighters arrived to find flames shooting through a second floor apartment. They had to battle both the flames and the icy conditions.One apartment was gutted and six more were damaged.There were no reports of any injuries.The displaced residents were staying in the complex's community center while the Red Cross helped find temporary shelter.------