Apartment fire in Pottstown claims a life
Firefighters battled a two-alarm apartment blaze that claimed a life in Pottstown, Montgomery County. (WPVI)

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
Firefighters battled a two-alarm apartment blaze that claimed a life in Pottstown, Montgomery County.

The fire broke out at 1:30 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of East High Street.

Arriving crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the second floor of the building, which contained a number of apartments.

A second alarm was quickly sounded as residents scrambled to get out.

Action News spoke with one resident who described a frantic scene as she worked to get her two children out of the building.

Action News is told all the tenants except one made it out safely.

They discovered that person's body on the second floor.

Fire investigators remain on the scene, working to discover what sparked the blaze.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com for more information as it becomes available.
