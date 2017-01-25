NEWS

Argument ends in shooting in Parkside

A gunshot victim was rushed to a nearby gas station to get help in Philadelphia's Parkside neighborhood. (WPVI)

PARKSIDE (WPVI) --
A gunshot victim was rushed to a nearby gas station to get help in Philadelphia's Parkside neighborhood.

The shooting happened around midnight Wednesday at the intersection of 46th Street and Girard Avenue.

Police say a 24-year-old man was walking with a friend when they encountered the suspect, and got into a fight.

The suspect then pulled out a gun and shot one of the men in the lower back, police say.

The victim managed to run to the BP gas station where police and medics were called.

He was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

His friend was not hurt in the incident.

Police are reviewing the surveillance cameras in the area.
