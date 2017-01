Two armed men broke into a home in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon and fled with cash.It happened shortly after 1 p.m. on the 3000 block of Memphis Street.Police say the two men wearing masks knocked on the door and a female inside went to answer.The suspects then pushed their way in as they displayed a handgun.The men proceeded to the second floor bedrooms where they found the money.The men then fled.No injuries were reported.