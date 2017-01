A 71-year-old Army veteran was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Philadelphia's Olney section.Police say he was dragged a full city block after being hit by a Mercury Marquis on Chew Avenue.The driver kept going until he crashed into a pole where the street comes to a dead end.He suffered a broken leg.Police say the driver remains hospitalized and will be charged.Police have not released the name of the veteran who died.