Authorities are working to determine if a house was the target of an attempted arson in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry section.Fire crews responded around 6 a.m. Friday to the 2900 block of Wharton Street.Officials say someone tried to throw something at a window, splattering some kind of fluid on the glass.Fortunately the window did not break, and the fire did not start.The house was reported empty.There were no injuries reported.The fire marshal is investigating.------