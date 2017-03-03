NEWS

At least 2 hurt in Kensington house fire

Firefighters battled a house fire in the Kensington section of Philadelphia. (WPVI)

KENSINGTON (WPVI) --
Firefighters are battling a house fire in the Kensington section of Philadelphia in which at least two people appear to have been injured.

It broke out at 11:15 a.m. Friday in the 3200 block of E Street.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke come from a row house on the block.

Video from Chopper 6 HD over the scene showed crews transporting one person on a stretcher to a waiting ambulance.

They were also performing what appeared to CPR on another person on the porch of the home.

There was no immediate word what may have sparked the fire

