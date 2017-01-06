At least 5 dead in shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport

Update: 5 ppl dead; 8 injured were taken to an area hospital. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 6, 2017

.@ABC News Special Report: 9 injured in shooting at Fort Lauderdale Int'l Airport; shooter in custody, officials say https://t.co/07HLumqRti pic.twitter.com/GDUE8xbQgh — ABC News (@ABC) January 6, 2017

There is an ongoing incident in Terminal 2, Baggage Claim. Media availability is at the staging area. — Ft. Laude-Hlwd Int'l (@FLLFlyer) January 6, 2017

I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

Authorities say five people were killed and eight were wounded after a lone suspect opened fire at the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, international airport.The Broward County Sheriff's Office tweeted the information following Friday afternoon's shooting.ABC News reports Terminal 2 has been evacuated and a shooter is in custody.The mayor says a lone gunman was responsible.On its official Twitter account, airport officials said there was an "ongoing incident" in the Terminal 2 baggage claim area. They did not elaborate.News helicopters hovering over the scene showed hundreds of people standing on the tarmac early Friday afternoon as an ambulance drove by and numerous law enforcement officers rushed to the scene.Former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer tweeted that he was at the airport when shots were fired and "everyone is running."The FAA said that, as of 2:15 pm, airborne flights that are within about 50 miles of Fort Lauderdale (FLL) will be landing at the airport. Other airborne flights that are headed to FLL will be delayed or diverted to other airports.Flights destined for FLL that haven't departed will be held on the ground at the origination airport. Travelers headed to FLL should check with their air carriers.